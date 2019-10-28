BANGOR, Maine — Safe at the Cross Insurance Center is on the mind of new facility general manager, Anthony Vail.

And now, new safety protocols are up and running.

"This day in age, sports entertainment are unfortunately targets," Vail said.

So now the facility is using metal detectors, which it already had but only used for larger events.

Now, used for everything and now there are new rules too, as listed in this city of Bangor Tweet.

At the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, these practices are already in place and always improving.

"Ours has been improving each year over the last couple of years," Cross Insurance assistant general manager Michael LoConte tells NEWS CENTER Maine.

"We know that people never like to have to deal with security. They really don't want it until they really need it, um but in this day and age you, unfortunately, need it all the time," Vail said.

Needed and used for the first time this week during early voting.

