BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation is making a new attempt to address problems with the boundaries of Acadia National Park that complicate the harvest of clams and worms.

The four members of the delegation say they've introduced legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives to protect the rights of clammers and wormers to continue working the flats of Acadia's intertidal zones.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree say their bill would allow a 2015 land transfer to Acadia National Park to go through while also making clear that a boundary law from 1986 remains permanent.

Legislators have been attempting to find a legislative fix to the problem for a few years. Harvesters have worked the Acadia mud flats for generations.