NEW PORTLAND, Maine — A New Portland man was seriously injured Sunday night when he was ejected from his motorcycle along Meadowbrook Road in New Portland.

Cedric Collins, 28, was the lone operator of a 2016 Harley-Davidson that crashed around 7:30 p.m., the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

He was taken by ambulance to an awaiting LifeFlight helicopter, which flew him to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment of severe head injury, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said. Collins remained there Monday in critical condition.

Deputies' investigation showed Collins was ejected when he lost control while rapidly accelerating, the sheriff's office said, causing the motorcycle to fishtail. Witnesses told deputies that Collins was conducting power turns in the roadway near the scene of the crash, and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Speed and operating in an unsafe manner were factors in the crash, Chief Deputy Mitchell said.

The investigation remained active, and was expected to be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office for any potential charges.

The sheriff's office was assisted by North Star Ambulance of Franklin County and the New Portland Fire Department.