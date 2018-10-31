(NEWS CENTER Maine) — A new poll out by Emerson College shows Democrat Janet Mills with an 8 percent advantage over Republic Shawn Moody in the race for Maine's next governor.

The poll of nearly 900 registered Maine voters, also shows a nearly dead heat in the Second District race with Jared Golden (D) narrowly leading 1 percent ahead of incumbent Bruce Poliquin (R). The Emerson College poll shows 4 percent of those polled were undecided in the Second District race.

Chellie Pingree (D) polled with 56 percent, leading far ahead of Mark Holbrook (R) who got 31 percent of votes and 6 percent undecided.

The College polled 419 men and 464 women, 33% Democrats, 27% Republicans and 39% Independents.

If candidates do not reach 50%, then a rank choice vote will be used to determine the winner. This is the first year Maine is using rank choice voting.

