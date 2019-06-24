BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Community Health Care is transforming the old Verizon call center on Union Street into a fully integrated pediatric center.

The new center will include 30 exam rooms and will be double the size of the current center.

The new space will also include a pharmacy, mental health services, speech therapy, and audiology services.

Work on the build started in 2018 and is scheduled to open fall 2019.

The Verizon call center closed in 2016, leaving more than 200 workers out of jobs.