BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Together Place is a facility for people battling with mental illness. On the corner of Second and Union Streets, it's in the same neighborhood Beverly, from Stephen King's It is from. In the novel King describes the challenges Beverly faces, which are still challenges today.

"This art is also to kind of help with the aspirations of our city and this neighborhood." Sean Faircloth of the Together Place, said.

The mural has successful Maine athletes on one side, facing the YMCA, and on the other side other influential Mainers. Including, Joshua Chamberlin, Stephen King and Dorthea Dix.

It was important to both the Together House and the artist, Liam Reading.

"I get to honor her. ‘Cause she went in, she faked her own insanity so she would expose what was happening in these psych institutes and because of her the world is an infinitely better place and most people don’t even know about her." Reading said.

The Together House holds a different recovery group every week day.

Monday: Maine Can Work at 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Pathways For-U at 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Hearing Voices Network at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Wellness Recovery Action Plan at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Friday: Alternatives to Suicide at 10 a.m.

© NEWS CENTER Maine