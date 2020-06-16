New Maine law holds opioid manufacturers accountable in opioid crisis

The law goes into effect Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

MAINE, USA — A new law sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson that holds opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the national epidemic takes effect, June 16, 2020.

The law allows Maine to collect information from even the largest opioid manufacturers and charge these manufacturers a fee to do business in the state.

Those funds will be used to help pay for treatment and recovery programs.

“This law is about holding companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. When opioid companies flooded the market with drugs, misled the public, and bribed some doctors, many hardworking Americans never stood a chance,” said President Jackson in a press release. “By using funds from pharmaceutical companies to pay for treatment and recovery programs, we have a chance to save lives and make things right.”

The new law sets a licensing fee of $55,000 for opioid manufacturers doing business in Maine. It also establishes a product registration fee of $250,000 that applies to the largest opioid manufacturers – those selling two million or more doses in Maine.