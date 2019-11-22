MAINE, USA — Mainers who choose not to get a Real ID drivers license or identification card will see a language change beginning Friday that will help clarify the validity of these credentials that are otherwise not compliant with the Real ID Act .

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says the non-Real ID cards marked with the phrase “Not for Real ID purposes” has caused confusion for some Maine retailers who have been refusing to accept these credentials for everyday transactions.

Dunlap says, although these identification cards are not compliant with the federal Real ID Act, they are still valid for all in-state identification purposes. That includes financial transactions, registering to vote, or making any purchases that require identification.

As of Friday, November 22, non-compliant IDs will be printed with the following phrase: “Not intended for federal purposes.”

“We believe this change to the disclaimer on non-compliant Maine licenses and IDs will help eliminate some of the confusion for retail cashiers, pharmacists, bank tellers and others who must review customers’ identification before completing a transaction,” said Secretary Dunlap. “We are hopeful that updating the language will make it clearer that these credentials, while not compliant with the Real ID Act, are still valid for all State identification purposes.”

However, as of October 1, 2020, a Real ID-compliant identification is required for domestic air travel or to access secure federal facilities.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been offering Maine residents the option of getting a Real ID that complies with the Federal Real ID Act of 2005 since the beginning of July.

RELATED: Maine 'Real ID' rollout brings redesigned license, first permanent non-binary gender marker

As for anyone choosing to keep their non-Real IDs with the old phrase “Not for Real ID purposes,” your card is still valid for in-state purposes, but you can get an informational wallet card from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) that helps to explain the ID’s validity to retailers. But If you want an ID with the new verbiage, you can order a duplicate license or ID at any BMV office or online.