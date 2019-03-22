SEBAGO, Maine — 44-year old Tim Smith has severe heart disease.

Over the past several years, he has undergone numerous procedures, including having more than dozen stents put in. Those stents, needed to keep his arteries open, kept collapsing. Smith, who had to step down as Chief of Sebago Fire/EMS says his only hope for survival is a heart transplant.

Next week. Smith will be evaluated at Yale Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut to see if he will be placed on the transplant list.

"So I can watch my kids grow up and graduate, get married, and do their lives and maybe see grandchildren -- that's a dream," said Smith.

Casco Fire and Rescue is holding a benefit dinner Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Casco Fire Department, located at 637 Meadow Road in Casco.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help Smith's family with medical expenses.

Donations can also be sent to Tim's Transplant Fund, c/o Maine Solutions Credit Union at 209B Western Avenue, South Portland 04106.