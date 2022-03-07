New Harbor man charged with manslaughter in connection with Bristol crash

His blood alcohol level was reported to be more than twice the legal limit.

BRISTOL, Maine — A New Harbor man has been charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a New Years Eve crash that resulted in the death of a Bristol woman.

Robert G. Campbell, 39, received the charges in connection with a crash that killed Karen McCubbin, 69, of Bristol, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Campbell remained at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Monday, held without bail pending a court appearance,

Campbell has been charged with Class A felony manslaughter, Class B felony operating under the influence resulting in death, and Class C felony operating under the influence resulting in injury.

His blood alcohol level was reported to be more than twice the legal limit.

Campbell and his 6-year-old son also were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.