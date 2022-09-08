New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the deputy's use of deadly force.

WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro.

Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly attempted to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, New Hampshire, into custody. A struggle ensued, and Deputy Levi Johnson fired multiple shots, according to King.

Woodburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol while the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates the use of deadly force.