New Hampshire man, 64, identified in Mercer camper fire

MERCER, Maine — The body of a 64-year-old New Hampshire man has been identified after a fire destroyed a tow-behind camper in Mercer, Maine.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene of a tow-behind camper fire located at 156 Bradley Ln., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Norridgewock fire personnel had reportedly found the remains of a person in what was left of the camper. An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The owner of the camper, 64-year-old Wayne Bouchard of Deerfield, New Hampshire, is believed to be the deceased, the release said. He was staying on family-owned property.

"Official Identification will be made using DNA. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing," the release said.

No further information has been released at this time.