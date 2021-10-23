x
New Gloucester woman injured in Saturday afternoon crash

Credit: Maine State Police
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A woman from New Gloucester was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash, according to Maine State Police.

Shannon Moss, the public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety, said 50-year-old Tasha Dostie of New Gloucester was driving northeast on Snow Hill Road when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle went off the road. Dotsie overcorrected, causing her car to go into a sideways spin and hit a tree.

Credit: Maine State Police
The New Gloucester Fire Department had to use the "jaws of life" to pull Tasha Dostie, 50, of New Gloucester from her car after a crash on Saturday, October 23.

Maine State Police responded to the crash at 2:22 p.m. The New Gloucester Fire Department had to use "jaws of life" rescue tools to get Dostie out of the car. Snow Hill Road was shut down during that time, but it reopened 15 minutes later.

Dostie was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

