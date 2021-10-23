New Gloucester woman injured in Saturday afternoon crash

Tasha Dostie, 50, of New Gloucester was injured in a crash on Snow Hill Road in New Gloucester Saturday, October 23 when her car went off the road, hitting a tree.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A woman from New Gloucester was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash, according to Maine State Police.

Shannon Moss, the public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety, said 50-year-old Tasha Dostie of New Gloucester was driving northeast on Snow Hill Road when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle went off the road. Dotsie overcorrected, causing her car to go into a sideways spin and hit a tree.

Maine State Police responded to the crash at 2:22 p.m. The New Gloucester Fire Department had to use "jaws of life" rescue tools to get Dostie out of the car. Snow Hill Road was shut down during that time, but it reopened 15 minutes later.