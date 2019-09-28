NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — An Auburn man suffered life threatening head injuries in a motorcycle crash Friday night in New Gloucester.

Alec Blanchard, 28, was found face down on Route 100 with a serious head injury just before 9:30 p.m., Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Witnesses told police that the 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passed several vehicles before crashing.

Blanchard was not wearing a helmet, according to Stewart.

Blanchard's condition was not immediately available on Saturday.

The crash will be reconstructed by the sheriff's office reconstruction team.