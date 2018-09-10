ORRINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The town of Orrington now has a new place for the bold and brave to practice fighting fires.

This facility will put the practice-makes-perfect theory to the test with the motto written on the building "it's not enough to train until we get it right, we must train until we can't get it wrong."

"Just like any business or any job you might perform, the more you do it the better you're gonna be." Assistant Orrington Fire Chief, Chad Bean, said.

With the opening of this new facility, firefighters will be able to simulate fires and rescues in a controlled setting.

"We have a smoke machine, we can smoke it up, we can practice searching in a smoke filled environment to rescue victims, we can drag hoses through here we can throw ladders." Bean said.

The simulation will not include actually setting fires.

"If I had $100,000 I certainly would have liked to build a facility where we could actually do class A burns because that is equally as important." Bean said.

Bean also told NEWS CENTER Maine that there is about $20,000 of equipment in this facility and that they collected donations for about three months to make it a reality.

This facility opened during National Fire Prevention Week and in a time where new employees are hard to come by not only here in Maine, but across the country.

A simple Google search brings up adds for positions in Bangor, Belgrade and Old Town.

This facility will not only help new employees, but also seasoned veterans.

"You know we need to maintain proficiency, even the older folks that have been around for a number of years we need to maintain that level of competency and this enables us to be able to do that." Orrington Fire Chief, Scott Stewart, said.

This facility will provide training to Brewer, Holden, Eddington, Dedham and Bucksport in addition to Orrington.

