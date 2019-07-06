ORONO, Maine — Solving Maine's crumbling infrastructure problem -- that was the topic of discussion at the University of Maine on Friday.

Representatives from every New England state came together for this year's Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center Conference.

This is the first year of the conference, but organizers say they will continue to hold them annually.

"This conference is so important, because we're all learning what problems we're trying to solve, what solutions different states are using," Habib Dagher, PhD engineering professor at the University of Maine said. "So, if solutions are found in Vermont, in New Hampshire -- we can use it in Maine. And solutions found in Maine can be used somewhere else."

The goal is to share solutions and learn from other New England states to strengthen Maine's infrastructure.

Conference organizers hope the solutions discussed today will improve Maine's aging bridges and pothole-filled roads.