New England snowfall totals: some areas have already seen nearly a foot

According to the National Weather Service, as of 4 a.m., Grafton, Massachusetts, already had 10.5 inches of snow on the ground. Some parts of Connecticut had seen 10 inches of accumulation.

Here's a quick look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across the region:

Massachusetts

Grafton: 10.5 inches

Blackstone: 8.8 inches

East Longmeadow: 8.5 inches

Haverhill: 8 inches

Topsfield: 8 inches

Westhampton: 8 inches

Richmond: 7 inches

Taunton: 7 inches

Boylston: 6.7 inches

Falmouth: 5.8 inches

Dennis: 5 inches

New Bedford: 4.5 inches

Cohasset: 3.8 inches

Monterey: 3.5 inches

Sudbury: 3.5 inches

Easton: 1.9 inches

Worcester: 1.6 inches

Dracut: 1.5 inches

Milton: 1.4 inches

Lanesborough: 1 inch

Connecticut

Manchester: 10 inches

Essex: 9.1 inches

Storrs: 8 inches

Westerly: 8 inches

Waterbury: 6.6 inches

Bridgeport: 6.5 inches

New Milford: 6 inches

North Haven: 5.6 inches

Moosup: 5 inches

Bradley: 4.6 inches

Farmington: 4.3 inches

Warren: 2.5 inches

Rhode Island

Barrington: 4.8 inches