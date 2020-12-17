New England snowfall totals: some areas have already seen nearly a foot

Some areas of New England had already received nearly a foot of snow as of Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, as of 4 a.m., Grafton, Massachusetts, already had 10.5 inches of snow on the ground. Some parts of Connecticut had seen 10 inches of accumulation.
Here's a quick look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across the region:
Massachusetts
Grafton: 10.5 inches
Blackstone: 8.8 inches
East Longmeadow: 8.5 inches
Haverhill: 8 inches
Topsfield: 8 inches
Westhampton: 8 inches
Richmond: 7 inches
Taunton: 7 inches
Boylston: 6.7 inches
Falmouth: 5.8 inches
Dennis: 5 inches
New Bedford: 4.5 inches
Cohasset: 3.8 inches
Monterey: 3.5 inches
Sudbury: 3.5 inches
Easton: 1.9 inches
Worcester: 1.6 inches
Dracut: 1.5 inches
Milton: 1.4 inches
Lanesborough: 1 inch
Connecticut
Manchester: 10 inches
Essex: 9.1 inches
Storrs: 8 inches
Westerly: 8 inches
Waterbury: 6.6 inches
Bridgeport: 6.5 inches
New Milford: 6 inches
North Haven: 5.6 inches
Moosup: 5 inches
Bradley: 4.6 inches
Farmington: 4.3 inches
Warren: 2.5 inches
Rhode Island
Barrington: 4.8 inches
Newport: 2.2 inches