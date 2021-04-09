New docks on the Bangor Waterfront

After months of delays due to a supplies shortage, the long-awaited new docks are being installed along the Bangor Waterfront this week.

BANGOR, Maine — About a year ago, the state of Maine gave the city of Bangor funds to purchase new docks for its waterfront. The city contracted with Structure Marine for the construction of the new docks. Those docks were expected to be delivered and installed in June, but due to supply chain issues, they didn't arrive until the beginning of September, this week.

Funding for the project came from a grant from the State of Maine Small Harbor Improvement Program (SHIP). The city of Bangor then matched those funds to make this project possible.

In the meantime, the city used the old docks for most of the summer. Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks and Recreation Director, said those docks are more than 20 years old.

Willette said the cost for the three new docks was about $280,000.

"They've been a little delayed this summer because of supply issues with the manufacturer," Willette said.

When planning initially began, Docks 2 and 3 were scheduled to be replaced. But the costs of the project ended up being lower than anticipated, so Dock 1, the paddle dock, was also able to be replaced.

"We're very fortunate our seasonal and short-term boaters love coming up here for the concerts, activity on the waterfront, or just to stroll around downtown," said Willette.

Public docks along the waterfront are also beneficial to area businesses. Sea Dog Brewing Company is located directly in front of the docking areas, making it a prime location for boaters to grab a bite to eat. David Walsh, Bar Manager at Sea Dog Brewing Company, said some of the boats that sail through the Penobscot River end up docking in front of the restaurant for a few days at a time.

"They'll come in, they'll enjoy the bar, the restaurant, and they have a chance to really enjoy themselves. They'll come back day after day after day while they're up here," Walsh said.

So far, Dock 1 has already been installed, and Dock 2 is in progress. Crews are expected to finish installing Docks 2 and 3 in the coming week.