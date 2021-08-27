New chief of Capitol Police appointed in Maine

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Matthew Clancy has been in law enforcement for 35 years, 19 of those years as a police chief.

In a release Friday, the Maine Department of Public Safety announced that Matthew Clancy has been appointed Chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police.

According to Friday's release, Clancy has been in law enforcement for 35 years, 19 of those years as a police chief. He's currently serving as the interim police chief in Plympton, Massachusetts, where he had served as the permanent police chief for more than eight years.

Before his interim position in Plympton, he served as the chief of police in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to Friday's release, he is also an adjunct professor at Bridgewater State University and served for more than a decade on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

“I am dedicated to the advancement of professional and accountable policing. Accountability, transparency, organizational integrity and community engagement are at the core of my policing philosophy," Clancy said in Friday's release. “I look forward to this new challenge and working for and with the citizens of Maine.”

A native of Rockland, Massachusetts, Clancy graduated from Western New England University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice before receiving a Master’s in Criminal Justice from Boston University, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

“I’m excited to have Chief Matt Clancy join the DPS family” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said in Friday's release. “Our Bureau of Capitol Police serve as the backbone of safety and security for the State House complex and Chief Clancy’s leadership style and collaborative approach will be a valuable addition to the team.”