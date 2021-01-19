“To put something in writing and you kind of focus on that and then you start building up a gameplan on how you want to achieve that," Manny Allende said.

A new board placed along the Katy Trail is giving runners and walkers extra motivation as they continue on their way. Leaders in Uptown Dallas designed a board that invites community members to participate and write down their goals and dreams for 2021.

Manny Allende was one of the walkers who stopped by the board on Monday.

“Sometimes we lose traction on what we want in life and this kind of brings you back to what you really want,” Allende said. “To put something in writing and you kind of focus on that and then you start building up a gameplan on how you want to achieve that.”

Toyia Curry admits she also walked by at first but then opted to participate, jotting down her hopes for the new year.

“I believe in manifestation, actually putting something down in writing,” Curry said.

Curry said especially after 2020, a board like this is needed.

“Given the pandemic and how separated we are, even just looking at the board I can see how we have things in common,” Curry added. “The things that I want. Someone else wants. We see joy so many times on here, love and peace so many times on here.”

Jordan Sakala recently moved to Dallas. He now runs by the sign every day.

“In general I see hope. I see hope in our people in Dallas,” Sakala said. “I think people have set great goals for themselves.”

A dream board is especially meaningful on MLK Day.

“Goals and dreams, and that’s what he was about,” Curry said. “Dreams for everyone, not only sleeping dreams but doing the work to make them a reality.”

“I think [King] would definitely be proud of the progress that we’ve made,” Allende added.

And now those who wrote on the board are hoping for progress in their own life.