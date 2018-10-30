NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Tuesday, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King with Congressman Bruce Poliquin toured the New Balance Plant in Norridgewock to celebrate the production of New Balance’s 950 V-2 athletic shoes which will be used by military recruits entering basic training.

The three Maine Congressional delegates played pivotal roles getting the contract for New Balance as part of an existing law that calls for the U.S. military to purchase 100 percent American-made gear for new recruits, including athletic shoes, when possible.

The first shipment of the locally made shoes to the Department of Defense over the new couple of weeks.

New Balance employs nine hundred workers in their three plants in Norridgewock, Skowhegan, and Norway.

