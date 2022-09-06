Kristan Vermeulen with Makers of the USA podcast has a wide selection of gifts ideas for Father's Day made right here in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Father's Day is right around the corner.

If you're still looking for something for Dad, check out these "Made in Maine" gift ideas from Makers of the USA podcast creator Kristan Vermeulen.

Brant and Cochran manufactures and restores premium quality axes and sells related accessories and apparel. Located in South Portland.

The Acadian offers high-quality handcrafted pens to fine hand-stitched leather products and more. Located on Westport Island.

Tree Free Fire manufactures and sells all-natural portable campfires that are easy to use and scentless. Located in Waterville.

Rugged Seas uses recycled lobster bibs to create one-of-a-kind accessories and handbags. Located in Portland.

Maine Casual produces unique folding chairs made from sustainably harvested FSC certified eucalyptus, marine mesh fabric, bungee cord used in lobster traps and stainless steel hardware. Located in South Portland.

Each product is made right here in Maine. Price points range from $25 to $425.