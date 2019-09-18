BUXTON, Maine — Members of several fire departments and communities gathered in Buxton Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Farmington explosion victims.

Longtime Farmington Fire-Rescue member Capt. Michael Bell was killed and several others were injured Monday in an explosion at a facility that houses a disability support nonprofit.

The powerful, apparent gas-related blast at LEAP, Inc., shook the immediate community, shattering nearby windows and dispersing debris all over.

RELATED: Body of fallen fire Capt. Bell returns home to Farmington

RELATED: Farmington explosion kills fire captain, injures 7 others

Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools organized the event to show all of those impacted by Monday's tragedy that they are not alone.

Members of multiple fire departments in surrounding towns gathered at the department Tuesday evening to pray and reflect on this week's events.

"Just walking in here tonight it’s getting even closer to home," Chief Schools said. "Because I’m reminded by how many times the fire service in the state of Maine has gone through a tragedy of losing a firefighter."

Despite being nearly 100 miles away from the deadly scene in Farmington, Schools says this is the least they can to show their support.

"People in the state and people across the country are mourning for the captain, for the captains family... and are sending prayers and thoughts to those in the hospital," Chief Schools said. "The weight of the world may feel like it’s on their shoulders but it’s not -- we’re always there for them."

RELATED: 'We will get through this': Farmington community reflects, mourns after deadly explosion

Officials gave an update Tuesday on the investigation.

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the air quality in Farmington that left debris for blocks around the explosion site at 313 Farmington Falls Road. They are also offering free, reusable masks available to individuals living or working nearby who may be concerned about potential lung irritation that could be caused by debris.

RELATED: Maine first responders react to firefighter death in Farmington

The masks are available at NorthStar Ambulance in the Stanley Building near Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Route 2 near High Street and Farmington Falls Road will be closed all day Tuesday as crews work to investigate the exact cause of the blast.

Farmington Police say High Street will be closed from Franklin Avenue to the Farmington Falls Road. Traffic will be re-routed to the Whittier Road via road closure signs and barricades. Road closure signs will be posted at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road and Main Street. There will also be road closure signs on Route 2 in the area of Route 156 intersection.

The Farmington Fair that closed due to the explosion Monday is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday at its regularly scheduled time.

As of Tuesday morning, five firefighters still remain at Maine Medical Center in Portland, three in critical condition and two in fair condition.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Maine Med listed the following conditions:

• Terry Bell, critical

• Scott Baxter, critical

• Theodore Baxter, critical

• Timothy Hardy, satisfactory

• Joseph Hastings, satisfactory

LEAP, Inc., maintenance worker Larry Lord is being treated at Mass General. According to a gofundme site for Lord, he suffered severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries.

According to the gofundme site set up by Courtney Webster, Lord is at the ICU Burn Unit and is expected to be in the hospital for 4 months.

Bell was a part-time member of the department and among its seven in leadership roles.

Capt. Bell's brother Terry Bell, the department's chief, was among six other fire personnel injured, the state fire marshal's office said. Also hurt: Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Capt. Baxter's father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross.