Bomb threat prompts lockdown of Naval support building near Walter Reed Medical Center

Authorities say they are investigating a bomb threat in a building and personnel are sheltering in place.

BETHESDA, Md. — Authorities with Naval Support Activity Bethesda say threats have prompted a shelter in place for personnel at the base.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source saying there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel have responded to the scene at 102 Wood Road in Bethesda.

In a tweet, Naval Support Activity Bethesda said they were investigating a bomb threat and an active shooter threat. Later, the Naval base said there was no indication of an active shooter on the premises, but that the bomb threat was still being investigated.

1/2 - 1000, 20OCT21: UPDATE: At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation. A bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown remains in place. — Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) October 20, 2021

All gates at Naval Support Activity Bethesda are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda is the home to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The installation is also responsible for base operational support of several tenant organizations including Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Soldier Recovery Brigade and more.

It's not clear how many people are impacted by the shelter in place order on the campus.

Sky9 was over the campus Wednesday morning. Here's what the scene looked like.

In a tweet, Walter Reed Medical Center said a hazard exists and told all personnel and beneficiaries to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda. Walter Reed is also under a shelter in place emergency plan.

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, an all-girls Catholic school near Walter Reed is also currently sheltering in place due to the threat, according to school's communications department.

Montgomery County Emergency Management warn severe traffic backups are possible on Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane, and MD 355 at Jones Bridge Road, and Connecticut Avenue near I-495. Drivers should use alternate routes while the lockdown is in place.