ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- November first brings with it a month-long celebration of the Penobscot Nation. For the second year in honor of indigenous people, a Penobscot Nation flag will fly on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

Dozens of people gathered on the lawn in front of Folger Library at noontime on Thursday to discuss the accomplishments of the Nation and its effect on the campus community.

“One of the huge barriers understanding between different groups of people is just the visibility factor so when we have these nice symbolic showings of unity and coming together in some kind of nice common humanity I think it goes a really long way,” says Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation ambassador

The University of Maine campus is on the land and waterways of the Penobscot Nation.

