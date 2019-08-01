Is my place of work open? Is my child's school open? These questions frequently come up during winter storms, and people across Maine rely on the National Weather Service when making these decisions. Workers with the NWS are not getting paid during this government shutdown.

The National Weather Service has two offices in Maine: Gray and Caribou. Their work is considered essential, to issue warnings and forecasts. According to Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's office, those workers are not receiving their paychecks.

More snow is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday, after an early morning Tuesday system dropped snow all over the state.

US National Weather Service Gray ME As snow ends from west to east this morning, another system will arrive tonight, bringing accumulating snow, especially to northern areas into Wednesday.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, the Gray office wrote:

Much of NOAA National Weather Service operations are in excepted status and therefore remain in place to provide forecasts and warnings to protect lives and property. With several storm systems impacting the country, staff continue mission-essential functions. In addition to forecasters at our local offices and national centers, appropriate technical and engineering staff are ensuring our Earth observations, high performance computing, modeling and other systems required to meet this mission are up and operating.