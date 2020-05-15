MAINE, USA — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) helped to lead a national effort to honor police officers, sheriffs, and other law enforcement officers in Maine and throughout the country for serving our communities with valor, dignity, and integrity.

Senators Collins and King joined a bipartisan group of their colleagues in introducing a resolution recognizing the week of May 10 through May 16 as National Police Week, which passed unanimously. The resolution lists all 185 members of law enforcement who died protecting their communities in 2019, including Detective Benjamin Campbell of the Maine State Police.

Detective Campbell was killed April 3, 2019 while assisting a driver along I-95 when he was fatally struck by a wheel that had flown off a passing by logging truck. He is survived by his wife and young son.

Detective Campbell’s name was recently added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Chief Perley Morrison Sprague of the Rockport Police Department, who passed in 1996, was also added to the Memorial this year – along with 307 other names from across the nation.

“National Police Week is a time to thank members of law enforcement and reflect upon the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities safe,” Senators Collins and King said in a joint statement. “This year’s commemoration was particularly poignant as we honored State Police Detective Ben Campbell, who died in the line of duty last year, and Chief Sprague, who passed in 1996. They will always be remembered as devoted public servants, admired members of their communities, and beloved family men.”

In addition to recognizing fallen officers, the resolution expresses unwavering support for law enforcement and calls for providing police with the resources they need to keep their communities safe – particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Janet Mills also ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“As a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor, I have witnessed time and again the remarkable courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in the State of Maine," Mills said in a statement. "Their selflessness in serving and protecting the people of Maine is a testament to their character. On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, let us pay tribute to those law enforcement officers who protect us and honor those who have laid down their life in service to our great state.”

