NASA head tours Brunswick's bluShift Aerospace

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited Brunswick, the town at the center of Maine's push to compete in the business of aerospace.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The man at the head of NASA, Administrator Bill Nelson, visited Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.

Brunswick, due in large part to repurposing the former naval air base, is a town at the center of Maine’s role in the future of the space economy.

Nelson, along with Senator Angus King, I-Maine, and Governor Mills, D-Maine, toured bluShift Aerospace, which builds rockets at the old base's airport.

Nelson and King also spoke to close to 100 business owners, students, and other stakeholders at Southern Maine Community College's nearby satellite campus.

Emily Dwinnells, from the newly funded Maine Space Complex, said she believes existing companies and inspired young students have laid a solid foundation to compete long-term.

"We have a potential to play a pretty big role," Dwinnells said. "It’s a growing industry; it’s growing above 10 percent every year – specifically these small satellites that we’re interested in launching. And there’s a backlog of demand for launch. Maine has an important role to play there."

The complex is hosting a conference Nov. 5 to 7. Anyone interested in learning more about Maine’s plans for the final frontier can attend.