Pennsylvania woman dies in Naples crash

The driver and two other passengers also were injured in the single-car crash.

NAPLES, Maine — A woman from New Kensington, Pennsylvania died in Naples on the Lambs Mill Road Sunday night when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree.

Ashley Gentile-Wing, 22, died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. She was a front-seat passenger, and she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, Chase Weese, 21, of Naples, was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release. Alexa Burak, 21, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and Nathan Burak, 24 of Berwick were also passengers in the vehicle.

Alexa and Nathan had freed themselves from the wreckage when troopers arrived and were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical center with injuries not suspected to be life-threatening, officials said.

Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to get Weese out of the vehicle trapping he and Gentile-Wing. Weese was then taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center for possible life-threatening injuries.