Naples home declared total loss in Thursday fire

Three people, two dogs, and one rabbit made it out safely, according to the fire chief.

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples was declared a total loss after crews responded to a fire on Thursday night.

According to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox, crews were called to the engulfed home on Chaplins Mill Road around 10 p.m.

Three people, along with two dogs, and a rabbit made it out safely, Cox said. A cat is unaccounted for, but he said it's possible it was not inside or escaped.

The following crews assisted with the fire: Sebago, Casco, Harrison, and Bridgton.

Crews left the home around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, but have reportedly returned during the day to put out hot spots.

Cox said the wind is causing issues, making it unsafe for crews to enter.

"Thankfully, the wind wasn't as bad last night as it is today. But conditions then and now are difficult," Cox said. "Hose lines freezing, valves on truck freezing, and when things freeze, they break. The cold, the wind, and the narrow roads from snowbanks all have an impact."