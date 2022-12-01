Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home

One person was at the home on Bayou Road at the time of the fire.

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m.

One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.

Cox said the home is suspected to be a total loss from the fire.

Cox added firefighters encountered running out of water at the scene and had to rely on tankers to extinguish the fire.

Naples Fire Department was assisted by Casco, Raymond, Bridgton, and Sebago fire departments, according to Cox.

