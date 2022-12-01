x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home

One person was at the home on Bayou Road at the time of the fire.
Credit: Courtesy of Kathy Fortin

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m.

One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.

Cox said the home is suspected to be a total loss from the fire.

Credit: Courtesy of Kathy Fortin

Cox added firefighters encountered running out of water at the scene and had to rely on tankers to extinguish the fire.

Naples Fire Department was assisted by Casco, Raymond, Bridgton, and Sebago fire departments, according to Cox.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

This community nonprofit is helping support its next generation in a rural Maine town. Here's how.

Before You Leave, Check This Out