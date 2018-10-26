WELLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Wells man worked some magic, acting as a Hoo-dini for an owl as he saved her life after she collided with a truck's windshield and could no longer fly.

Eric was driving to work on Friday, Oct. 26, when he witnessed an owl fly into the windshield of a truck on Littlefield Road in Wells. The truck did not stop for the injured bird but Eric did.

Owl saved in Wells

He helped the owl get to a safe spot on the road, called police and waited with the injured creature until help arrived.

The owl, that Eric named Elizabeth, cannot fly but is on its way to the Humane Society for recovery.

Eric was late for work but says his amazing boss was very understanding that he was needed elsewhere.

© NEWS CENTER Maine