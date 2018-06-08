GRAND ISLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Canadian government introduced muskie to its southern waters. Often stretching four feet in length, muskie have established themselves in the St. John River which runs between the U.S. and Canada.

The muskie dominate the river much to the chagrin of traditional fishermen who were after cold water species such as Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

However, the muskie are a great challenge for sportsmen. Fish just shy of four feet and twenty-five pounds are boated regularly.

This weekend, Fort Kent will host its 16th annual International Muskie Derby. Four hundred anglers will be on hand.

Among them will be Del Harrington. The Madawaska Master Guide and Coast Guard Captain has finished third and eighth in the tournament the last two years.

He's thrilled the tournament focuses attention on an exciting new fishery. Many sports who hook up with his Muskie Connection Guide Service can't believe the excitement. "They can't believe they're catching a fish like this in Maine," he told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The Fort Kent International Muskie Derby is Aug.10-12. A number of activities will be going on in downtown Fort Kent including the world's largest ploye. A ploye is buckwheat delicacy best described as thinner than a pancake and thicker than a crepe.

