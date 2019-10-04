Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell's line of duty death has been memorialized on YouTube with a song called "I Pledge Allegiance."

The song, written and recorded by Colorado-based musician and filmmaker Larry Cappetto, talks about dedicated service, empathy, reliance and the ultimate sacrifice.

Cappetto has several YouTube videos in which he has dedicated "I Pledge Allegiance" to officers from around the country killed, seemingly, in the line of duty. Detective Campbell is among those granted a tribute of the song.

The Tom Petty-sounding track ends with the following lyrics:

He gave his life for you, I see the color blue,

Here in my hometown, an officer is down,

But we're here for you, in everything we do,

Some will pay the price, a living sacrifice

