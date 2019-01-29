BRUNSWICK, Maine — A former instructor at The Music Center in Brunswick is accused of molesting a student.

Commander Mark Waltz of the Brunswick Police said his department took a complaint from a father that his 9-year-old child had been touched inappropriately by Joshua King.

Police arrested King on January 3. He’s 31 years old and lives in Wiscasset.

A Cumberland County court clerk said King is charged with six counts of unlawful sexual contact. King made his first court appearance on January 15. He’s due back in court for a dispositional hearing on April 11.

Management at The Music Center confirm that King was not on staff, but had provided his services through store as a subcontractor. Following his arrest, the store discontinued their professional relationship.