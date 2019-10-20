BANGOR, Maine — Dozens came out to a muscle car event in Bangor to check out the beautiful cars on a chilly Sunday morning.

The event was supposed to take place on Thursday, but was postponed due to the bad weather.

Though it was cool outside, the weather held up this morning when cars and people started rolling in around 7:30.

According to the Bangor Muscle Cars Facebook page, there was a coffee cruise event this morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

