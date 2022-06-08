One fatality, multiple injuries reported in Lewiston crash

The three-car crash took place at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard.

LEWISTON, Maine — One confirmed fatality and multiple serious injuries from a three-car crash in Lewiston were reported Wednesday afternoon, Derrick St. Laurent with the Lewiston Police Department said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard.

Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene in her 2000 Volvo 70, according to an LPD news release.

It was reported that a 2000 Ford F250 was traveling inbound on Lisbon Street and struck Volvo at a high speed while the Volvo was stopped at a red light.

From the force and impact of the collision, the Volvo was pushed into a 2017 Chevy Cargo Van.

Ryan Curran, 37, of Sabattus, who was the driver of the Ford F250, has been arrested and charged with violating probation. More charges are expected, including operating a motor vehicle under suspension, police say.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, police say it appears that the other occupants that were involved in the crash are now in stable condition.

After being closed for hours due to the Lewiston Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team conducting an investigation of the scene, Lisbon Street has reopened to motorists, the news release says.

No additional information has been released.