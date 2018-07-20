CHINA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- First a child, then a woman exited a home in China under watch by police, leaving only a man inside who would not come out for hours.

Police later identified the man as 55-year-old Kevin Poulin. State Troopers and Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputies went to his home at 590 Hanson Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 19 to check on a report of domestic violence.

Before long, the child walked out alone. But with the woman potentially still at risk and concerns over Poulin's access to firearms, the Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Teams joined the standoff.

Six hours passed before the woman left the home, and from there was sent to the hospital. With Poulin now the home's sole occupant, police said their repeated attempts to contact him went unanswered.

The hours of waiting came to a head around 9:40 a.m. when, according to police, Poulin tried to escape. In the process of catching him, police said Poulin's arm was hurt requiring a trip to the hospital.

Once he was treated, police brought Poulin to Kennebec County Jail. Bail was denied to him. The charges against him include aggravated domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and creating a police standoff.

Among the evidence police collected from his home were an AR-15 rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a pistol and a revolver.

