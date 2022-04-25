Several departments fight fire in Pittston

Firefighters from several departments remained at the scene of a Pittston fire four hours after it was reported Monday afternoon.

PITTSTON, Maine — Firefighters from multiple departments were at the scene of a fire in Pittston reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

As of 6:30 p.m., crews were still battling the blaze.

The fire is located at 11 East Pittston Road, near the intersection of routes 194 and 27, a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office dispatcher said at 5:45 p.m.

The fire started at a heavy equipment lay-down yard, the Kennebec Journal reported. It consumed a three-story home next door and spread across Route 194 to one of 25 buildings at a Tuthill antiques village, the paper said.

The fire started in a burn barrel, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Chelsea Fire Department reported on Facebook that a "large building and woods" were burning.