Multiple departments respond to mobile home fire in Wells

WELLS, Maine — Fire broke out at a mobile home in Wells Tuesday morning, drawing fire departments from a number of towns.

Wells police told NEWS CENTER Maine the call to the single-family home at 17 Michaels Road came in around 9 a.m.

Wells Fire Chief Mark Dupuis said the fire was contained to one bathroom in the back of the house, and nobody was injured.

Dupuis said the homeowners called 911 immediately, which was important in the effort to try to save the home. However, he said it looks like the house will be unliveable because of the damage.

The fire appears to be accidental but the cause is still under investigation, according to Dupuis.

Fire departments from Wells, Kennebunk, Ogunquit, and Sanford responded.

Police said there is no traffic impact.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Multiple fire crews are closing down a scene on Michaels Road in Wells. A report of a fire at this single-family home was called in around 9 this morning according to Wells PD. The damage appears to be in the back of the home. pic.twitter.com/ClG5MwNPiK — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) December 21, 2021