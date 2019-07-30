DEXTER, Maine — Multiple fire department units are responding to a fire in Dexter Monday evening.

Dispatch at the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center confirmed that the reports of a fire came in around 9:14 p.m. on July 29.

The building affected is located on Liberty Street.

Dispatch said they are not aware at this time what alarm the fire is. The Dexter Fire Department responded to the fire, along with other departments.

Dispatch said at this time, no streets have been advised to be shut down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.