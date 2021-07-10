Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Washington

Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large fire in the town of Washington Saturday evening

WASHINGTON, MAINE, Maine — Multiple fire departments are assisting the Washington Fire Department with a large structure fire Saturday evening.

The Whitefield Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, saying it is currently assisting Washington Fire with a structure fire on RT 17.

The department is asking people to avoid the area, if possible.

The cause and scale of the fire are still unknown at this time.

