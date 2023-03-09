Multiple crews respond to fire in Smithfield

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon and involved multiple camps, officials say.

SMITHFIELD, Maine — Several crews responded to a fire in Smithfield on Thursday afternoon involving multiple camps.

In a Facebook post, the Smithfield Fire & Rescue Association said the fire took place on North Pond Road.

Posted by Smithfield Fire & Rescue Association on Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Waterville Fire Department was one of the agencies that helped with the blaze.

"It's not often we travel this distance, but when we are called for help, we respond ... no questions asked," the department wrote on Facebook.

Posted by Waterville Fire - Rescue on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Multiple buildings at the site of the fire were lost, according to the Waterville Fire Department.

A nearby resident told NEWS CENTER Maine one camp that caught fire was a total loss and burned "flat to the ground."

They added that the road not being plowed made it different for fire departments to reach the buildings that were on fire. Camps were "fully engulfed" when crews got there.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.