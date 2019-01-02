LIMINGTON, Maine — A Limington man has been charged with unlawful operation of a meth lab after a drug bust Thursday, according to Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and York County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Sweeney, 33, after finding five active, one-pot labs in his home. They also found 40 inactive meth lab containers in a shed on his property.

Deputies were checking on Sweeney at his home on 18 Hemlock Lane Wednesday evening when they recognized several items related to meth production. Sweeney had been released on bail earlier last month on a drug possession charge. Deputies secured the scene and called the MDEA for assistance, leading to the bust Thursday.

Meth is typically made from household ingredients reacting inside of a plastic soda bottle. The State Environmental Protection Agency also responded to the scene to remove the dangerous chemicals and its by-products.

Sweeney was arrested and taken to the York County Jail. No bail was set, and he is scheduled to appear in York District Court later in the day Friday.

This is the third meth lab incident the MDEA has responded to so far this year. In 2018, the MDEA responded to 52 meth lab incidents.