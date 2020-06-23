Bethel crash fatal, police say

A multi-vehicle crash is now being called fatal, police say. The intersection of Route 2 and Mayville Rd in Bethel is closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

BETHEL, Maine — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Bethel Tuesday. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office initially said there were several injuries and one person was in serious condition, but later sent an update the crash was now being investigated as fatal.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office could not at this time provide more details about the fatality.

According to police, the crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday and involved a tractor trailer and two cars that collided by the intersection of Route 2 and Mayville Rd.

Area rescue units and Life Flight responded to the scene to assist with the injuries.

Traffic is being detoured near the intersection.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Deputies, the State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and Crash Reconstructionist are currently at the scene.