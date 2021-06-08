Multi-family Lewiston home catches fire overnight, sends one to hospital

One man was rescued from the building and brought to the hospital for his injuries. Lewiston Fire Chief Brian Stockdale says the building is now uninhabitable.

LEWISTON, Maine — A fire overnight destroyed a multi-family building on Cottage Street in Lewiston.

The fire happened Monday night into Tuesday morning. Crews responded and the fire is out at this time.

According to Lewiston Fire Chief Brian Stockdale, one man had to be rescued from the building and taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Red Cross is helping seven people and their pets find a place to stay as Chief Stockdale tells us the building is now uninhabitable.