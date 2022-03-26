MSAD 75 bus drivers hold bus procession for Arthur McDougall

Bus drivers and community members held a tribute for the MSAD 75 bus driver who died of a heart attack while driving students to school last week.

TOPSHAM, Maine — After MSAD 75 bus driver Arthur McDougall died of a heart attack while driving kids to school in Topsham last week, bus drivers and community members held a school bus procession in his honor Saturday.

“It takes time to process, but we’ve had a lot of help from the community and from the schools. It’s one big family and we’ve all come together,” MSAD 75 bus driver Melanie Page said.

Paige trained McDougall to become a driver and she was one of many people driving a bus in the procession. McDougall's bus, draped in black cloth on the front and sides, lead the way around Mt. Ararat High School and Middle School in Topsham.

Lisa Gadway, the transportation director for MSAD 75, said McDougall loved his job and came to work happy and ready to go.

“I think he would be quite humbled and honored by all the attention and the love that we have all shown for him,” Gadway added.

“All these bus drivers here thought of [McDougall] highly and that’s why they wanted to be here and they wanted to be here to show their support to his wife and family and to [McDougall] knowing that we’ve got your back and we’re going to finish the last [ride] for you,” Page said.