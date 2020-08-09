'Move over pumpkin spice,' Oakhurst says its new Maple Milk is the drink of the fall

The limited-edition flavored whole milk is sold in pints and quarts and can be found throughout northern New England in Hannaford, Market Basket, and Walmart stores.

MAINE, USA — Oakhurst Dairy announced Tuesday the release of a new, limited-edition flavor to celebrate this fall: Maple Milk.

“Maple is a classic fall flavor and since maple syrup is predominantly home-grown right here in northern New England, we thought it was the perfect seasonal variety to add to our flavored milk line up,” Oakhurst Dairy President John Bennett said.

According to Oakhurst, the new maple-flavored milk is made with 100 percent pure maple syrup that Oakhurst is sourcing locally from Bascom Family Farms of New Hampshire. Bascom Family Farms sources from not only its own taps, but also small family farms in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The flavored whole milk is sold in pints and quarts and can be found throughout northern New England in Hannaford, Market Basket, and Walmart stores. According to Oakhurst, prices may vary depending on location and retailer. Oakhurst Maple Milk is only available for a limited time this fall.

“We hope both adults and kids will enjoy the pure, natural sweetness of our Maple Milk,” Bennett added. “It’s delicious on its own as a snack or treat, but it can also be used to make maple lattes or even as a base ingredient to plus-up the maple flavor in your morning pancakes or waffles.”