Building in Alfred destroyed by fire

ALFRED, Maine — A building in Alfred was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of 7 Mountain Road, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The structure appeared to be a large garage and nobody was injured, officials said.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire was under control. Route 202 was closed at Mountain Road but has since reopened.

Fire departments from North Berwick, Lebanon, Alfred, Sanford, Kennebunk, Saco, Waterboro, Limerick, and Shapleigh responded to the scene.

There were no hydrants in the area, so fire officials had to transport water in tanks.

RSU 57 officials said Wednesday that Alfred Elementary School would have a 2-hour delay due to the fire.

