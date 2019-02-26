NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Wind speeds at Mount Washington broke records Monday night, according to a release from Mount Washington Observatory.

A 171 mph gust, recorded at 6:35 p.m. on Feb. 25, beat the previously held record for the month of February -- 166 mph, set in 1972.

It's now the eighth-windiest day recorded on the summit of the mountain, based on peak wind gusts, and the sixth-windiest based on 24-hour average.

In addition to Monday's record-breaking gust of wind, Mount Washington also experienced a 24-hour average of 110 mph winds, the highest hourly average set at 138 mph. For context -- a category four hurricane has sustained winds at 130-156 mph.

Staff and guests of the Mount Washington Observatory gathered in the non-profit's weather room to watch the Hays Chart, which tracks windspeed.

"The building rumbled with the force of what seemed like several freight trains, clueing us in to the next possible peak. 158...164...171 -- a new February record gust," said Taylor Regan, Weather Observer and Research Specialist. "Congratulations were exchanged as if we, personally, had achieved something great, simply by bearing witness to the raging storm."

"It was an incredible, slightly frightening experience to witness the power of this storm," said Tom Padham, Weather Observer and Education Specialist. "This storm was on a different level than any I had experienced in my six years here. The windows vigorously flexed back and forth in their casings, the water in our plumbing was swishing back and forth. It was an experience I will never forget."

The Mount Washington Observatory will celebrate its 85th anniversary of the "Big Wind" on April 12 at the Weather Discovery Center in North Conway, N.H.